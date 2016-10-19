Rubio Hosts Round Table On Puerto Rico

Senator Marco Rubio met with members of Orlando’s Puerto Rican community Wednesday.

Rubio is part of a congressional task force which is looking at ways to promote economic growth on the debt stricken island.

Round table participant Gina Pérez-Calhoun is an attorney who advocates for veteran owned businesses.

She said one idea that might help is to turn Puerto Rico into a free trade zone.

“That would encourage foreign companies to go and invest and build in Puerto Rico, and make things in Puerto Rico, and that’s something the federal government can be involved in," said Pérez-Calhoun.

US military veteran and recent graduate Luis Saldana said Puerto Ricans don’t have enough of a say in the political process.

"You know at least give the Puerto Rican people a vote, a voice," said Saldana.

"The Puerto Rican people can vote in the primaries but we can’t vote in the general election, which in 2016 I think is pretty shameful.”

Rubio said the recommendations of the congressional task force are due on December 15th.