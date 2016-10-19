© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bear-Weary Communities Vie For Funding Help

By Amy Green
Published October 19, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green

Local governments and neighborhood associations statewide together are asking for nearly $2 million to help keep bears out of neighborhoods.

Nineteen local governments and neighborhood associations submitted proposals for $825,000 in available funding.

Among the applicants are Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties and also the cities of Daytona and Debary.

Some of the funding comes from the 2015 bear hunt, the state's first in two decades. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted against another hunt this year.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. Multiple maulings have taken place in the region's neighborhoods.

Florida Fish and Wildlife plans on announcing recipients of the funding in December.

Tags
florida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbear huntEnvironmentbear
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details