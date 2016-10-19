Bear-Weary Communities Vie For Funding Help

Local governments and neighborhood associations statewide together are asking for nearly $2 million to help keep bears out of neighborhoods.

Nineteen local governments and neighborhood associations submitted proposals for $825,000 in available funding.

Among the applicants are Lake, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties and also the cities of Daytona and Debary.

Some of the funding comes from the 2015 bear hunt, the state's first in two decades. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted against another hunt this year.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population. Multiple maulings have taken place in the region's neighborhoods.

Florida Fish and Wildlife plans on announcing recipients of the funding in December.