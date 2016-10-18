© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Gets A Perfect Score Again For LGBT Inclusiveness

By Catherine Welch
Published October 18, 2016 at 11:44 AM EDT
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer at announcement of the city's perfect score./Photo: Catherine Welch
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer at announcement of the city's perfect score./Photo: Catherine Welch

Orlando has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s nationwide index of cities based on LGBT inclusiveness.

Orlando was recognized for how it rallied around victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in June. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city’s track record made it possible to respond quickly.

“Well, it’s just a validation of what we’ve been doing here in the city and validates our commitment to diversity, and equality, and inclusiveness,” said Dyer.

This is the third year in a row that Orlando has received a perfect score on the Municipality Equality Index.

Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan was at the announcement of the index score. She told the crowd that she will push Gov. Rick Scott to pass a bill protecting the LGBT community from discrimination statewide.

 

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the Human Rights Campaign.

Tags
LGBTCentral Florida NewsPulse
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details