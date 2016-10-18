John Morgan, Jessica Spencer To Debate Medical Marijuana Tonight

A medical marijuana debate is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WESH Channel 2.

Amendment 2 would legalize full-strength medical marijuana for patients with conditions including HIV-AIDS, cancer and epilepsy. It will feature the amendment’s biggest supporter, attorney John Morgan, debating substance abuse counselor Jessica Spencer.

The debate starts at 7 o’clock on Wesh Channel 2 and will be streamed online as well. It will pit attorney John Morgan against substance abuse counselor Jessica Spencer.

Morgan and his law firm have poured millions to get Amendment 2 on the ballot, and Drug Free Florida has begun airing ads against medical marijuana.

Voters narrowly defeated a similar measure in 2014, falling just shy of the 60 percent needed to win. Every poll taken this year has shown medical marijuana having enough votes to pass.