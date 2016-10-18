© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Morgan, Jessica Spencer To Debate Medical Marijuana Tonight

By Abe Aboraya
Published October 18, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
File photo: John Morgan holds a press conference about medical marijuana the day after amendment 2 failed to pass. Morgan will debate medical marijuana Tuesday.. Photo: Abe Aboraya / WMFE
John Morgan at his law office

A medical marijuana debate is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WESH Channel 2.

Amendment 2 would legalize full-strength medical marijuana for patients with conditions including HIV-AIDS, cancer and epilepsy. It will feature the amendment’s biggest supporter, attorney John Morgan, debating substance abuse counselor Jessica Spencer.

The debate starts at 7 o’clock on Wesh Channel 2 and will be streamed online as well. It will pit attorney John Morgan against substance abuse counselor Jessica Spencer.

Morgan and his law firm have poured millions to get Amendment 2 on the ballot, and Drug Free Florida has begun airing ads against medical marijuana.

Voters narrowly defeated a similar measure in 2014, falling just shy of the 60 percent needed to win. Every poll taken this year has shown medical marijuana having enough votes to pass.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthHealth WMFE
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details