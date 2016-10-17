World's Largest Solar-Powered Concrete Boat Kicks Off Tour Rallying Opposition To Florida's Amendment 1

What's touted as the world's largest solar-powered concrete boat will be docked Monday in Cocoa.

The boat is on its first leg of a statewide tour rallying opposition to Amendment 1 on Florida ballots in November.

Supporters including Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light say the state constitutional amendment would promote solar energy use in the state.

But detractors like the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy say utilities could use Amendment 1 to justify fees on rooftop solar customers, suppressing the market in Florida.

The solar-powered Archimedes will embark on a multi-week voyage to south Florida using the Intracoastal Waterway.

The boat will be docked at Lee Wenner Park in Cocoa on Monday and Melbourne on Tuesday.