World's Largest Solar-Powered Concrete Boat Kicks Off Tour Rallying Opposition To Florida's Amendment 1

By Amy Green
Published October 17, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Solar panels. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

What's touted as the world's largest solar-powered concrete boat will be docked Monday in Cocoa.

The boat is on its first leg of a statewide tour rallying opposition to Amendment 1 on Florida ballots in November.

Supporters including Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light say the state constitutional amendment would promote solar energy use in the state.

But detractors like the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy say utilities could use Amendment 1 to justify fees on rooftop solar customers, suppressing the market in Florida.

The solar-powered Archimedes will embark on a multi-week voyage to south Florida using the Intracoastal Waterway.

The boat will be docked at Lee Wenner Park in Cocoa on Monday and Melbourne on Tuesday.

Central Florida News solar energy Melbourne Cocoa Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
