Fishkind Conversations: The Economics Behind Solar Energy & Amendment 1

By Catherine Welch
Published October 17, 2016 at 8:20 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

In the general election, voters will weigh in on a constitutional amendment focused on solar power, it’s Amendment 1.

The ballot summary states: "This amendment establishes a right under Florida's constitution for consumers to own or lease solar equipment installed on their property to generate electricity for their own use. State and local governments shall retain their abilities to protect consumer rights and public health, safety and welfare, and to ensure that consumers who do not choose to install solar are not required to subsidize the costs of backup power and electric grid access to those who do."

As Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch, while the language on the ballot seems simple, the economics behind it are complex.

