New Zika Zone Identified In Miami

The Florida Department of Health has identified a new area of locally-spread Zika virus in Miami.

The new one-square mile Zika map overlaps with Miami’s Little Haiti and Liberty City neighborhoods. It’s north-south borders go from Northwest 63rd Street to Northwest 79th street. The east-west boundaries are North Miami Avenue to Northwest 10th Avenue.

The announcement was made in a press release sent from Governor Rick Scott’s office Thursday afternoon. So far, five individuals with Zika have been connected to the new transmission zone: Two women and three men.

This is the third active transmission zone identified in Miami-Dade County since July. The main mode of Zika virus transmission is through mosquito bite. It can also be spread through sexual contact.

The Zika virus has been linked with brain damage in infants. There is evidence it might cause neurological damage in adults as well.