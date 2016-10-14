Intersection: Helping Haiti After Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew killed as many as 1,000 people in Haiti before barreling up the East Coast of Florida.
But the impact of the storm on Haiti could be much worse- on island’s agriculture and fisheries, and its infrastructure.
Pastor Francis Myrtil is a member of Orlando’s Hatian community and has a church on back on the Island.
He spoke with intersection’s Brendan Byrne about what he’s hearing from his parishioners in Haiti, and how the government and aid organizations are in a disagreement over where relief funds should go.