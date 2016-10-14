© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
I Feel Mars. Move. Under My Feet

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 14, 2016 at 4:58 AM EDT
Artist concept of NASA's InSight on Mars. Photo: NASA/JPL
Did you know there are earthquakes on Mars. Or would you call them Mars-quakes?

Bruce Banerdt wants to study the seismic activity on Mars. To do that, he’s leading the Mars InSight mission -- it’s a lander heading to the red planet in 2018. The mission was delayed due to a leak in one of the sensors. But it's back on track, targeting a launch in 2018 to head to the red planet.

Banerdy joins us from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab out in Pasadena to brings us up to speed on this martian-quake hunter.

