The Florida Department of Health Focuses On Hispanic Health

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is working on a new way to help the Hispanic community.

The Florida Department of Health is working on its first Hispanic Health Assessment with hopes to collect more data about the community’s health indicators, such as chronic diseases and food security.

Ellis Perez of the department of health in Orange County says knowing the overall health status of county Hispanics is important, especially because of the rapid growth in the community.

“We just want to learn as much as we can from the Hispanic population and provide this information to our partner,” Perez said.

The data will be provided to the state for use in future policies and programs. They expect the Hispanic Health Assessment to be completed in late January.