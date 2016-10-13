© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sea Turtle Nest Losses To Hurricane Matthew Minor Considering Species' Comeback In Florida

By Amy Green
Published October 13, 2016 at 11:39 AM EDT
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

Some 200 sea turtle nests are believed to have been lost to Hurricane Matthew at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach.

But Llew Ehrhart of the University of Central Florida says the number is small considering the comeback by the federally threatened and endangered animals.

"The turtles have been dealing with these kinds of storms and wash-outs and so forth for millions of years, and their biology, their reproductive strategy, is adapted to that."

The Archie Carr refuge is among the world's most popular sea turtle nesting sites. Ehrhart says the losses are similar across the state's east coast.

This year's 17,000 loggerhead nests ties with the previous annual record set in 1998.

Central Florida Newssea turtlesarchie carr national wildlife refugeEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
