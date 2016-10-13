© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Shipping Service Between Florida & Mexico Looks To Boost Business

By Crystal Chavez
Published October 13, 2016 at 11:22 AM EDT
Screenshot of Port Tampa Bay & The Consulate of Mexico release.

A new shipping service has kicked off between Mexico and Florida through Port Tampa Bay. The Mexican Consulate in Orlando is taking advantage of buyers and sellers in town for a Produce Marketing Association convention this weekend, a target audience for this new line.

The consulate’s Roberto Nicolas said Mexican Company Linea Peninsular is already importing and exporting more than just food between Florida and Mexico.

“Foods, but also machinery, fertilizers, they are shipping auto parts, boats, several things made here in Florida and several things that are also made in Mexico,” said Nicolas.

The consulate is expecting about 100 Mexican and central Florida companies at Thursday evening’s event in Orlando. Mexico is Florida’s 10th largest trade partner, according to Enterprise Florida.

Crystal Chavez
