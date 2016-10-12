Volusia County Warns Residents About Scammers In Wake Of Hurricane Matthew

Volusia County is warning residents to be on the lookout for scams and price gouging after Hurricane Matthew.

The county says scammers are driving around neighborhoods offering to remove downed trees for $4,000, a job that should cost closer to $500.

Residents should also beware of unlicensed contractors, and those going door-to-door promising to speed up the permit process or ask for cash in advance.

The advice: get a written estimate, compare pricing, and check to make sure the contractor is licensed.

Price gouging on items such as water, ice and gas is another concern, complaints to the state’s attorney general’s office have spiked since the storm passed through last week.

Anyone who believes they are victim of a scam should call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office: 386-248-177

Find out if a contractor is licensed at Volusia County’s Contractor Licensing Office: 386-736-5957 or visit connectlivepermits.org

Residents can also search the state’s database of registered contractors by clicking on the “verify a license tab” at myfloridalicense.com/dbpr.

Volusia County Damage Assessment

Teams from the Volusia County Property Appraiser’s Office are making their way throughout the county to wrap up an initial damage assessment. The county is also working with the state and FEMA to figure out what, if any, assistance will be made available to residents.

“At this time, Volusia County has not been declared for Individual Assistance from FEMA,” said the county in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Citizens with damage to their home can get information from the Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345