Diner En Blanc Tradition Reaches Orlando

Twelve-hundred people all dressed in white are meeting for dinner Thursday evening at a top secret spot in Orlando for an elegant pop-up picnic of sorts.

This is part of an international tradition that started nearly 30 years ago in Paris. Fracois Pasquier and a few friends held the first "Le Diner en Blanc" in 1988.

This is the first time Orlando will participate along with more than 70 cities in at least 25 countries.

"There's going to be of course, good company, good food, good wine, great entertainment and everyone dressed in white getting excited to just set their space up with all their white decor and be a part of an experience that only happens once in a lifetime," said organizer Tash Johnson.

Of course, we won’t find out the secret location for Orlando’s inaugural “Le Diner en Blanc” until Thursday night.