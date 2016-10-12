Daytona North Under Boil Water Notice

Flagler County Health Department says residents living in Daytona North that are serviced by private wells should boil water as a safety precaution.

Any water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for a minute – or, 8 drops of unscented bleach can be added to a gallon of water and let stand for 30 minutes.

“We are recommending they boil their water because they lost water pressure when they lost power,” said John Bey, Environmental Administrator at the Flagler Health Department.

If there’s sediment in the water, the health department recommends filtering it through a coffee filter or sheet.

Flagler County Health Department will test water free of charge for residents on wells.The county hasn’t issued an end-date to the notice yet.