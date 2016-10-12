© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daytona North Under Boil Water Notice

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 12, 2016 at 11:07 AM EDT
running-water

Flagler County Health Department says residents living in Daytona North that are serviced by private wells should boil water as a safety precaution.

Any water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for a minute – or, 8 drops of unscented bleach can be added to a gallon of water and let stand for 30 minutes.

“We are recommending they boil their water because they lost water pressure when they lost power,” said John Bey, Environmental Administrator at the Flagler Health Department.

If there’s sediment in the water, the health department recommends filtering it through a coffee filter or sheet.

Flagler County Health Department will test water free of charge for residents on wells.The county hasn’t issued an end-date to the notice yet.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details