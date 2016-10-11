Trump Heads to Central Florida In Post-Debate Attempt to Win Over Undecided Voters

Donald Trump will make campaign stops in Ocala and Lakeland Wednesday as part of a multi-city tour across the state. The republican presidential candidate is expected to deliver a strong anti-Hillary Clinton message to sway the region’s undecided voters. He could also discuss plans to overhaul the nation’s tax code, health care, and immigration systems.

The Lakeland rally is expected to draw protesters responding to the controversial "Trump Tape." The recently released tape from eleven years ago shows Trump talking about how he views women. During the second presidential debate on Sunday, Trump apologized for the comments. Meanwhile critics have called them misogynistic. Some supporters have criticized the media for giving attention to the scandal while others are concerned.

Campaign staff also plan to collect donations for residents hit hard by Hurricane Matthew.

This will be the republican’s second central Florida visit in the past three weeks.

He is scheduled to speak in West Palm Beach on Thursday.