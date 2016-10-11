Intersection: Seminole County Supervisor Of Elections Michael Ertel

The deadline for Floridians to register to vote has been extended for one day. That’s after Hurricane Matthew grazed the state last week, knocking out power to a million homes, and the Florida Democratic party sued Gov. Rick Scott, asking him to extend the deadline for a week.

Scott said people have had plenty of time to register, and he wouldn’t extend the deadline.

But on Monday night a federal judge ordered the deadline extended by 24 hours.

“These voters have already had their lives (and, quite possibly, their homes) turned upside down by Hurricane Matthew. They deserve a break, especially one that is mandated by the United States Constitution,” wrote Judge Mark Walker in his ruling.

Walker granted a temporary restraining order and an extension of the voter registration deadline until 5 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a hearing Wednesday morning on whether to extend the deadline by a week.

Seminole County's Republican Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel joins us to discuss the merits of extending voter registration deadlines. And he talks about how and where people can sign up to vote and how this highly charged presidential campaign is driving registration.