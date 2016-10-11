Intersection: Matthew's Impact On Power Grid & People

Hurricane Matthew knocked out power to more than a million customers in Florida last week. By Tuesday morning lines workers were still restoring power to thousands of homes- including customers in Brevard, Volusia, Seminole and Flagler counties.

Christopher Emrich is studying the impact of Hurricane Matthew. He explains why in 2016, more than a decade on from the 2004 hurricane season, the power grid is still vulnerable to big storms.

Emrich, who's an associate professor at UCF, studies how people respond to disasters. He says 40,000 surveys will be sent out in the next couple weeks asking people from Florida to the Carolinas whether they evacuated and why. He says Matthew is a unique storm to study because of the number of states it affected.