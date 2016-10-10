Volusia County Urging Safety During Hurricane Recovery

More than 40,000 customers are still without power from Hurricane Matthew in Volusia County. Schools remain closed through Tuesday.

Emergency management officials are stressing safety following three storm-related deaths. Officials say an 89-year old DeLeon Springs man died after touching a downed power line and a nine-year old boy is believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator Monday. A falling tree killed a woman on Friday.

“If they have a generator that they’re using we want them to use it safely. If they’re out picking up debris, make sure if they see any kind of lines, they make think it’s a cable line, and it actually may be an electrical line,” said Shelley Szafraniec, a spokeswoman for Volusia County Emergency Management.

Never use generators inside. Keep generators outside and away from windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to seep indoors.

Volusia Shelter

A shelter is still open at First United Methodist Church in DeLand. Those whose homes are too damaged to stay in should call Volusia County’s Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345.

Boil Water Notices

A boil water notice is still in effect for Ormond Beach and for 145 homes in Holly Hill---on Narcissus Avenue, North and South Flamingo drives, and Center Lane.

Volusia Hospitals

Hospitals in Volusia County are also getting things back to normal. Halifax Health Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Port Orange are back to full operation. As is Halifax Psychiatric Center North in Daytona Beach. Hospital officials say once repairs to the center’s generator are finished, patients who evacuated will return.

Florida Hospital New Smyrna Beach remains closed, it’s expected to re-open Wednesday.