Central Florida Cleans Up In Wake Of Hurricane Matthew

More than a million Floridians woke up without power Saturday morning. That includes hundreds of thousands of residents across central Florida starting their weekend by cleaning up after the storm.

If you're a Florida Power & Light customer, keep track of outages here.

If you're an OUC customer, keep track of outages here.

If you're a Duke Energy customer, keep track of outages here.

Volusia County Recovering From Matthew

The curfew was lifted at 7:00 am Saturday and most bridges re-opened to at least some traffic. Crews fanned out across the county early Saturday morning to assess damage. Drivers are being urged to take care at intersections as stop lights remain out Saturday morning.

Damage was reported across the county, especially along the coast. Hurricane Matthew took of a portion of the Sunglow Pier, and several waterfront hotels and businesses reported damage by the storm.

There were reports Saturday morning that the Daytona Beach International Airport sustained minor damage, as well as the New Smyrna Beach airport. Passengers should check with airlines on the status of their flights.

Residents are being urged apply for FEMA assistance as soon as possible.

HOTLINES

Daytona Beach: 386-671-5555

DeLand: 386-626-7000

Deltona: 386-878-8100

Edgewater: 386-424-2400

New Smyrna Beach: 386-424-2113 or 386-424-2114

Port Orange: 386-506-5999

Brevard County Restoring Water & Power

Residents are assessing the damage Saturday morning in the wake of the storm, but many of them are still without power.

City of Melbourne issued a precautionary water boil notice Saturday morning for residents in Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, Indialantic and Melbourne Beach

Power has been restored to the Cocoa Beach water treatment plant residents were being urged Friday to refrain from using their toilets, showers or washing machines because of concerns that heavy use would overwhelm the system. The county said everything should be back to normal by Saturday morning.

Brevard County Solid Waste will start picking up yard debris Saturday and facilities will be open to the public Sunday.

Household garbage is being accepted starting at 1:00 pm Saturday at facilities in Melbourne – Sarno and Cocoa – Adamson.

Space Coast Area Transit cancels all fixed route bus service for Saturday due to downed wires and loss of traffic signals.

Westhoff Hospital in Rockledge opened Saturday morning.