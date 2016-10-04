Intersection: John Stemberger On The 2016 Presidential Election

This evening, the Florida Family Policy Council hosts a community forum titled “An Honest Discussion About a Difficult Election- a forum for Christians wrestling with why and how to vote in 2016"

John Stemberger of the Florida Family Policy Council blames ‘reality TV’ voters for making Donald Trump the GOP candidate. So will he vote for someone he called “the most immoral and ungodly man to ever run for President of the United States”?

Stemberger explains why he thinks this presidential election poses a difficult choice for voters.