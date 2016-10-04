Intersection: I4 Ultimate & SunRail

Commuters on I 4 will be familiar with the orange barrels lining the road. The massive construction effort to reshape 20 miles of the interstate was supposed to encourage drivers to use Orlando’s new commuter train instead.

But transportation reporter Dan Tracy says that hasn't really happened- drivers aren't avoiding I 4. Tracy says construction crews have to clear about 50 wrecks and disabled vehicles off the road each day.

David Porter from SunRailRiders.com joins the conversation to explain how a new Saturday service for SunRail is launching this month, and what that could do to encourage more people to use the train.