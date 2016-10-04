© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: I4 Ultimate & SunRail

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 4, 2016 at 6:10 AM EDT
I4. Photo: Abe Aboraya, WMFE
I4. Photo: Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Commuters on I 4 will be familiar with the orange barrels lining the road. The massive construction effort to reshape 20 miles of the interstate was supposed to encourage drivers to use Orlando’s new commuter train instead.

But transportation reporter Dan Tracy says that hasn't really happened- drivers aren't avoiding I 4. Tracy says construction crews have to clear about 50 wrecks and disabled vehicles off the road each day. 

David Porter from SunRailRiders.com joins the conversation to explain how a new Saturday service for SunRail is launching this month, and what that could do to encourage more people to use the train. 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details