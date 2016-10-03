© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Biden To Campaign In Orlando For Clinton

By Amy Green
Published October 3, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to campaign Monday in Orlando for Hillary Clinton.

The vice president is scheduled to appear at noon at the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando. He also will campaign in Sarasota.

It is the latest visit to central Florida by the Clinton campaign.

Hillary and Bill Clinton each hosted campaign events in recent weeks in Orlando.

Donald Trump was in Melbourne last week.

Polls show the presidential candidates virtually tied in Florida, a swing state. Among the swing states Florida has the most electoral votes.

