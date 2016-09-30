Spotlight: Artlando Artist Uses Fire For Crystalized Paintings

Artlando. It’s one day, one big festival, all about art. And it takes place Saturday in Loch Haven Park. One of the artists who will be there is Eddie Fulcher who uses fire, crystals, chemistry and more to create his textured paintings.

The texture comes from crystals grown through his fluid-acrylic pouring technique.

"It is an amalgamation of chemistry, physics and chaos theory. I like to call it 'magic', but scientifically speaking it's chaos theory," said Fulcher.

His paintings can take up to 32 weeks to finish. Listen to his Spotlight interview in the audio player at the top of the post.

Photo by Michael Saur.