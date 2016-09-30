SeaWorld To Serve Sustainable Food At Its Parks

SeaWorld says it will serve only humanely raised and sustainably harvested food at its parks.

The announcement is part of a new strategy for the beleaguered theme park company emphasizing conservation.

SeaWorld says it will expand park menus to include more plant-based options and will serve food from local farms when possible.

The company says pork and seafood will come from humanely and sustainably managed sources, including fish fed to park animals.

The change applies to all of SeaWorld's 12 parks, including Busch Gardens and Sesame Place.

The company announced this spring it would discontinue the captive breeding of killer whales, meaning this generation will be its last.

SeaWorld has been under fire since an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010 and the documentary "Blackfish" suggested the animal's treatment contributed to her death.

Amy Green, 90.7 News.