Musk, Mars & Battlestar Galactica

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 30, 2016 at 10:36 AM EDT
musk

Elon Musk wants to go to Mars.

The SpaceX founder and multi-planetary visionary outlined his plan to colonize Mars at a talk at the International Astronautical Congress.His plan included an interplanetary space ship system capable of taking people by the hundreds to the red planet as early as the next decade.

Elon Musk gave the talk in front of space industry experts, journalist and exploration enthusiasts. Robin Seemangal, a reporter for The Observer, was in the audience. He joins us from Guadalajara, Mexico

SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
