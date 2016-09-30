Musk, Mars & Battlestar Galactica

Elon Musk wants to go to Mars.

The SpaceX founder and multi-planetary visionary outlined his plan to colonize Mars at a talk at the International Astronautical Congress.His plan included an interplanetary space ship system capable of taking people by the hundreds to the red planet as early as the next decade.

Elon Musk gave the talk in front of space industry experts, journalist and exploration enthusiasts. Robin Seemangal, a reporter for The Observer, was in the audience. He joins us from Guadalajara, Mexico