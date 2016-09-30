A barbershop in Orlando is offering more than haircuts this Saturday. African American leaders are trying to trim the number of unregistered voters in Florida. For Our Future Action Fund will be at Styles of Life 2 as part of their local barbershop voter registration drive.

Spokesman Mark McCullough said barbershops are a place where people get together and discuss the issues, including politics.

“It’s a natural extension to be talking about politics there, talking about the election. It’s a natural place to be making sure people who are coming in, to get their haircut, and spend some time to have that opportunity to register to vote," said McCullough.

Elected officials and community leaders will also be in attendance to answer questions. “So that way, people are not just registering, not just signing up for vote by mail, but also learning about the issues and being able to have some of their questions answered,” said McCullough.

Customers will also receive information about the different ways to vote and the precinct hours on Election Day.

The next stops on the barbershop voter registration drive are Jacksonville and Miami.