Intersection: Jill Stein

In this presidential election the unfavorability of both major party candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, are at record highs. So, is this the year when third parties really make their mark?

For voters who followed the campaigns of Bernie Sanders, or any of the Republican hopefuls in during the primary, are you turning to the Libertarian Party, or the Green Party? What influence do these parties' policies have on shaping the political discourse in this election?

Matthew Peddie was joined in the studio with Dr. Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate for president. She’s currently campaigning in Florida. In some polls of Florida voters, her support is equal to the difference between Trump and Clinton. Does this make her a game changer in Florida?