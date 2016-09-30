© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal Water Bill Makes Way For Everglades Restoration To Benefit Coastal Estuaries

By Amy Green
Published September 30, 2016 at 11:23 AM EDT
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.
The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

Federal dollars for new Everglades restoration could flow as early as next year. The money comes from a bill making its way through Congress.

The restoration would be aimed at sending more water south from Lake Okeechobee rather than east and west to coastal estuaries.

The Water Resources Development Act authorizes $1.9 billion for Everglades restoration. The House approved the bill this week. The Senate approved its version earlier this month.

Julie Hill-Gabriel of Audubon of Florida says the money would fund the Central Everglades Planning Project. The legislation still requires the president's signature.

"This will certainly begin to make some of those changes that we need to reduce those damaging discharges to the estuaries that are leading to the algae blooms."

Large discharges from a rain-swollen Lake Okeechobee to coastal estuaries triggered toxic algae blooms this summer that filled the air with a foul smell and prompted emergency declarations in multiple counties.

Tags
Central Florida NewscongressevergladesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details