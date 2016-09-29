© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jill Stein Campaigns In Orlando

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 29, 2016 at 1:32 PM EDT
Jill Stein speaking at the Green Party Presidential Candidate Town Hall, Mesa Public Library. Mesa, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore
Jill Stein speaking at the Green Party Presidential Candidate Town Hall, Mesa Public Library. Mesa, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Green party presidential candidate Jill Stein is campaigning in Orlando this evening.

Stein says her plan will move “from the greed and exploitation of corporate capitalism to a human-centered economy.”

She's expected to talk about tackling climate change, unemployment and poverty, and upholding civil rights in her speech.

Stein will be joined by environmental advocates, supporters of Puerto Rican independence, Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community.

The event at Acacia's El Centro Borinqueño in Orlando starts at 6.30pm.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSwingVote16
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details