Jill Stein Campaigns In Orlando

Green party presidential candidate Jill Stein is campaigning in Orlando this evening.

Stein says her plan will move “from the greed and exploitation of corporate capitalism to a human-centered economy.”

She's expected to talk about tackling climate change, unemployment and poverty, and upholding civil rights in her speech.

Stein will be joined by environmental advocates, supporters of Puerto Rican independence, Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community.

The event at Acacia's El Centro Borinqueño in Orlando starts at 6.30pm.