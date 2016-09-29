© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Governor Rick Scott Asks for $85 Million To Bring Jobs

By Radio Intern
Published September 29, 2016 at 12:14 PM EDT
By Jarleene Almenas
Governor Rick Scott plans to propose $85 million of his budget to go toward economic incentives.

If approved, the money would go to Enterprise Florida with the hopes of luring more jobs to the state. Scott said that the state has to act in order to improve the economy.

“When I get out of this job we’re going to be the no.1 place in the world for job creation," Scott said. "That’s my focus day in and day out."

Scott made a similar request last year but was unable to secure the $250 million he asked from Legislature.

