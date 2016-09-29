© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Congress Approves Federal Funding For Zika Virus

By Radio Intern
Published September 29, 2016 at 12:06 PM EDT
File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott
File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Governor Rick Scott says he wants to get the newly approved federal emergency money for Zika out and distributed as soon as possible.

After months of back and forth, Congress has finally approved $1.1 billion in emergency Zika funds. At a press conference in Orlando, Governor Rick Scott said that while he’s happy with the decision, he’s disappointed with how long it’s taken the federal government to act.

“I’m glad that Congress finally did something," Scott said. "We started this back in February—we had our first travel related case. I’ve been asking Congress to act since then. We should had the start on the research and the vaccine earlier than this, so my goal is that they get this money out quickly.”

The package is part of a larger government-spending bill that is now headed to President Barack Obama. He is expected to sign off on it.

