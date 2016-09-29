ACC Football Championship Game Moves To Orlando

It’s official: the ACC title football game this year will be played in Orlando. The conference pulled the game out of Charlotte after North Carolina passed its so-called bathroom bill.

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s 12th annual title game will kick off on December 3rd at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

In a statement, Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said he’s "thrilled to bring more bigtime college football to Orlando."

Mayor Buddy Dyer said it’s another sign that Orlando is "becoming the nation’s leading sporting event destination", and it shows the investment in upgrading the stadium is paying off.

On September 14th the ACC announced it would move the game out of Charlotte. "North Carolina House Bill 2 is inconsistent with the conference’s values of equality, diversity, inclusion and non-discrimination," said the council of presidents.

The bill limits civil rights protections for LGBT people.