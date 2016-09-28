I-4 Ultimate: Work On Maitland Interchange Cranking Up

Work on the massive I-4 overhaul will affect drivers in Maitland starting Sunday night. It’s part of work that will completely change the Maitland Boulevard I-4 interchange.

Construction has already shifted eastbound lanes, now westbound lanes on Maitland Boulevard will shift to make way for construction.

The Maitland interchange is being re-imagined, and Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jessica Ottaviano said that means elevating Maitland Boulevard from I-4 to State Road 434.

“And that means that all of the traffic on Maitland Boulevard will be elevated high, so that all of the traffic on the side roads like Lake Destiny, Keller Road, and Maitland Summit will all go underneath,” she said.

Ottaviano said major work will start mid-October. Construction on the Maitland interchange will take about three years to complete.

It’s part of the 21-mile, $2.3 billion I-4 Ultimate project.