Fishkind Conversations: Mixed Housing Numbers Reveal Strength In Orlando Market

New housing market data show national numbers are very different from Florida’s. Nationally, home sales, construction and permits all came in lower than expected, and the tight inventory of available homes continues to limit sales in many markets. But sales of existing homes in Florida rebounded last month after dipping in July.

So, why the mixed messages?

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind breaks it all down for 90.7's Nicole Creston, starting with the national numbers.