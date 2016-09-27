© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elon Musk To Reveal Mars Plan

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 27, 2016 at 12:51 AM EDT
Artist conception of Red Dragon on Mars. Photo: SpaceX
Artist conception of Red Dragon on Mars. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX Founder Elon Musk will unveil his plans Tuesday to send humans to Mars.

In a keynote titled “Making Humans a Multiplanet Species,” Musk plans to talk about the long-term technical challenges of setting up a human settlement on the Red planet.

Musk has spoken about his goals of sending humans to Mars, but this is the first time he’ll reveal the technical details of his plan.

He wants to send an unpiloted capsule to Mars as early as 2018.

NASA says it’s watching that mission closely. NASA agreed to let SpaceX use its deep-space communication network for the mission. In return, SpaceX will provide NASA with critical Mars landing data.

Musk is speaking at the International Astronautical Congress conference in Guadalajara, Mexico. The talk begins at 2:30 EST and streams on SpaceX’s website.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details