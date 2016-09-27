Elon Musk To Reveal Mars Plan

SpaceX Founder Elon Musk will unveil his plans Tuesday to send humans to Mars.

In a keynote titled “Making Humans a Multiplanet Species,” Musk plans to talk about the long-term technical challenges of setting up a human settlement on the Red planet.

Musk has spoken about his goals of sending humans to Mars, but this is the first time he’ll reveal the technical details of his plan.

He wants to send an unpiloted capsule to Mars as early as 2018.

NASA says it’s watching that mission closely. NASA agreed to let SpaceX use its deep-space communication network for the mission. In return, SpaceX will provide NASA with critical Mars landing data.

Musk is speaking at the International Astronautical Congress conference in Guadalajara, Mexico. The talk begins at 2:30 EST and streams on SpaceX’s website.