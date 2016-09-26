© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SunRail May Pilot Saturday Service Soon

By Crystal Chavez
Published September 26, 2016 at 1:09 PM EDT
SunRail trains at Winter Park station. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

SunRail is planning to try out Saturday service from October through January. In a letter to potential investors, Mayor Buddy Dyer said the October-January window has major events happening downtown almost every Saturday.

David Porter who publishes SunRail riders.com said weekend service isn’t only good for leisure.

“There are a lot of people particularly in a market like Central Florida, a lot of people who work in hospitality and other industries that in fact operate seven days a week,” said Porter.

Porter points to hospital and airport workers. SunRail plans to crowdsource and get corporate sponsors to fund this pilot project.

The City of Orlando says details are still in flux. A formal announcement hasn't been made.

 

