Spotlight: 14th Global Peace Film Festival In Orlando

By Crystal Chavez
Published September 23, 2016 at 2:12 PM EDT
global-peace-film-festival-logo

Orlando’s annual Global Peace Film Festival runs through this weekend, featuring movies and events with a purpose. It stretches across eight Orlando venues this year.

Organizers say the festival uses film and other creative media as a vehicle for social change.

"What we want to do is inspire people through the films that we show and through the other activities that we do, to do something in their lives that makes a difference," said Executive Director Nina Streich.

Listen to 90.7’s Nicole Creston speaking with Streich in the audio player above.

Central Florida NewsSpotlightfilm
