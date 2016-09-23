© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate Budget Plan Sends NASA To Mars

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 23, 2016 at 7:51 AM EDT
Technicians at Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans finished welding together the primary structure of the Orion spacecraft destined for deep space. Photo: NASA
Technicians at Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans finished welding together the primary structure of the Orion spacecraft destined for deep space. Photo: NASA

A senate panel approved a $19.5 billion budget for NASA next year. It’s the first time lawmakers are directing the space agency to head to Mars.

The budget blueprint directs funds to NASA’s so-called ‘Journey To Mars,’ stipulating the agency develop and submit a plan for humans to explore the red planet.

Also allocated in the budget, a plan to begin shifting operations in low-earth orbit from government support to private commercial aerospace companies.

The budget plan continues funding NASA’s next rocket, the Space Launch System, and crew capsule Orion.

Policy experts say this budget is just one part of a comprehensive blue print that will shape NASA’s direction for years to come.

"As a new Administration enters office in 2017," says Casey Dreier, director of space policy at The Planetary Society, "this bill could help provide important continuity for NASA’s efforts to send humans to Mars and search for life beyond Earth."

The bill was sponsored by Senator Bill Nelson.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details