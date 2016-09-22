© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Releases More Pulse 911 Calls, Recordings Of Orlando Fire Department Dispatchers

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 22, 2016 at 12:48 PM EDT
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

The city of Orlando released another batch of 911 calls from the Pulse shooting. The release is the largest to date, and includes recordings from Orlando Police and Orlando Fire dispatchers.

One caller said he was speaking with his sister who was in the club with three friends. "They’re just all hiding in there, panicking," the unidentified caller told a dispatcher. "I’m trying to keep them as calm and quiet as possible but they’re all sniffling and all hysterical right now. I’m trying to get them to be quite and stay calm."

Calls from Orlando Fire Department show dispatchers re-routing emergency vehicles, like ambulances, to the scene.

In another series of calls just before four in the morning, the Fire Department is heard trying to get a patient count from the ORMC emergency room. "I don’t have it right now. It’s chaos right now, I have nothing right now,” says an unidentified caller.

In one call police are heard discussing reports that the shooter had planted bombs in the nightclub carpark.

The records also show news organizations calling the Orlando Police Department for details in the shooting.

Media organizations will be back in court Friday to push for all 911 calls to be released, including the gunman’s communications with law enforcement that night. WMFE is not a part of the lawsuit.

 

Brendan Byrne
