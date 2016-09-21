Theme Park Association Plans Move to Orlando

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions announced that it will move its global headquarters from Virginia to Orlando next year.

"Being the epicenter, it only made sense to have our global headquarters there to continue to foster the cooperation and communication between everyone," said John McReynolds, chairman of the board of directors.

IAAPA voted for this move as it nears its 100th anniversary.

"Our industry is going to continue to be a cutting edge industry and we’re very proud of that. So, if there is anything, for the next 100 years is continued innovation," McReynolds said.

The association will host its Attractions Expo at the Orange County Convention Center through 2030, which brings in nearly 30,000 attendees every year.