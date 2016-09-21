Secret Rocket Propellant Company Eyes Florida's Space Coast

A secret space company is coming to Titusville, promising to bring 80 news jobs to the space coast.

Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development agency, code-named the company Project Swanson. A rocket propellant company is eyeing the Space Coast Regional airport for a new manufacturing site.

The company plans to invest up to $4 million into the manufacturing facility, along with hiring a staff with an average salary of $83,000.

While the company is much smaller than other private companies that are moving to the area, like Blue Origin, Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham says the company will help bulk up the aerospace supply chain.

“This is a critical next step in the process because the extent to which we can deepen and broaden the industrial capability of the state of Florida to service high-tech businesses will make it much easier to recruit the next Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, whomever,” said Ketcham.

The Space Florida board votes next week to begin negotiating land leasing and help secure financing for the company.