Software Grant Gives UCF Engineers Leg Up In Job Search

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 20, 2016 at 10:25 AM EDT
UCF's Engineering Building. Photo: UCF

A $68 million grant from Siemens will give UCF engineering students an advantage in the job market.

The grant provides UCF’s engineering students design software used throughout the industry – like computer-aided design and simulation software.

The grant from Siemens is one of the largest in-kind donations the UCF Foundation has ever received.

Having the software available to students will give them an advantage when applying for jobs in the fields, says UCF Provost Dale Whittaker. “This software will give our students a competitive advantage in the future of complex engineering systems, such as power plants, gas turbine engines and aviation.”

More that 140,000 companies worldwide, and 75 here in Florida, use the software.

Siemens also agreed to partner with UCF’s Digital Grid Innovation Lab – a new department focusing on modernizing and sustaining the county’s power grid.

Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
