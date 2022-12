Would you eat pizza from a vending machine? A Florida based company hopes enough people will say yes, and it’ll see its pizza vending machines spread across the country.

90.7's Talia Blake talks to the owners of the Pizza Touch vending machine.

And Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara joins us to talk about other high end foods you can get from vending machines around the world, from cupcakes to caviar... and even live crabs.