© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Simulation In Central Florida

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 20, 2016 at 8:01 AM EDT
Waymon Armstrong and Angela Alban. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE
Waymon Armstrong and Angela Alban. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE

According to the National Center for Simulation, modeling, simulation, and training industries contribute nearly five billion dollars to Florida and directly employs more than 27,000 Floridians.

The second annual Florida Simulation Summit is this Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center.

Waymon Armstrong, founder and CEO of Engineering & Computer Simulations and Angela Alban, President and CEO of SIMETRI, Inc. join Intersection to talk about the latest in simulation. 

Armstrong's company develops video game trainers, for example training medical staff in the use of crash carts.

Alban company develops anatomical models to train military personnel on how to treat injuries like IED explosions.

[caption id="attachment_64317" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Some of the anatomical simulations produced by Angela Alban's company. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Some of the anatomical simulations produced by Angela Alban's company. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE[/caption]

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details