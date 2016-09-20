Intersection: Simulation In Central Florida

According to the National Center for Simulation, modeling, simulation, and training industries contribute nearly five billion dollars to Florida and directly employs more than 27,000 Floridians.

The second annual Florida Simulation Summit is this Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center.

Waymon Armstrong, founder and CEO of Engineering & Computer Simulations and Angela Alban, President and CEO of SIMETRI, Inc. join Intersection to talk about the latest in simulation.

Armstrong's company develops video game trainers, for example training medical staff in the use of crash carts.

Alban company develops anatomical models to train military personnel on how to treat injuries like IED explosions.

[caption id="attachment_64317" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Some of the anatomical simulations produced by Angela Alban's company. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE