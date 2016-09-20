Fishkind Conversations: Jobs And Income Up In Florida

Florida’s August jobs report is out. And while the unemployment rate stayed the same, job growth surged more than three percent over last year. Add the new U.S. Census Bureau report showing median household income up by nearly four percent nationwide, and it sounds like even the most cautious of economists might have cause to burst into song. Or at least whistle a happy tune for a moment or two.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston that the reports aren’t as good as they may sound, though…they’re better.