Virtual Reality Experience Sends Guests To Mars

Destination Mars uses technology developed by Microsoft and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab to drop guests onto the red planet – exploring the places NASA’s Curiosity rover explores.

Headsets project real images of the Martian surface as a holograph of Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin guides guests through scientific discoveries.

The real Buzz Aldrin says the experience is a bit different from when he walked on the moon.

“It’s different," says Aldrin. "It has color! As you would expect, the red planet has color.”

The exhibit is based on real technology used by NASA scientists to decide on where to send the Curiosity rover.

Destination Mars at Kennedy Space Center’s Visitor Complex runs through January 2017.