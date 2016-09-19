© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dispute Over Pulse 911 Calls Lands Back In Court

By Amy Green
Published September 19, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT

The city of Orlando and news organizations were back in court Monday over whether the Pulse gunman's full communications with law enforcement should be made public.

News organizations including The Associated Press and Orlando Sentinel are seeking the calls. The city had countered with a legal filing asking for the court's guidance on the issue.

But a judge dismissed the city's filing. Rachel Fugate represents the news organizations.

"The judge's decision (Monday) said you're going to get that guidance but in response to the complaint that had already been filed against you."

Also at issue are more than 600 911 calls the Orlando Police Department and Orlando Fire Department received on the night of the June 12 massacre.

Some calls already have been released. More could be made public soon.

90.7 News is not a party to the suit.

