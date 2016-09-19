Competing Claims Filed For $26M OneOrlando Fund

The city of Orlando received more than 350 claims for payment to victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy, but has gotten competing claims for some victims.

The One Orlando fund is distributing $26 million dollars raised for victims. Families have until next Monday to sort out disputes, money will be deposited with a probate court until a judge sorts out the settlement.

"The fund did receive competing claim forms for some of the deceased victims. Those filing competing claims or claims lacking a distribution plan and/or Consent Forms have been notified that they must resolve those issues by Monday, September 26, 2016 or the funds for the victim will be deposited with the appropriate area probate court."

The OneOrlando fund will continue raising money until this Friday to distribute to victims. Some key dates ahead:

