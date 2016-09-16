Intersection Sessions: Cat Ridgeway

Local singer songwriter Cat Ridgeway has debut album already under her belt. Cat's latest project is an extended EP called Passenger Seat. Cat played a few songs and talked with Intersection about her eclectic music abilities.

She plays seven instruments including the guitar, harmonica, trumpet, and percussion.

"We play musical chairs as a band, and we will all get up and switch one instrument over for a couple of songs and that's always a lot of fun," said Cat.

Cat has always wanted to learn the cello because of its warm tone.

"It's like having a string section, but way more mellow. It's not overbearing. That's what I love about it," said Cat.

Listen to Cat Ridgeway play Parachute, Aspen, and cover Make You Feel My Love at WMFE's studios.